There’s a sports team that you’ve probably never considered. You should.
This team gives you the opportunity to grow as an athlete. Women and men work together on this team. The team promotes your physical and mental health. You get to serve the community. And, you get paid for it.
Have you figured it out?
I’m talking about the third team on the court or field: the officials. Yes, we are a team. We train. We study. We practice. We’re no different than the players and coaches.
Why would anyone want to put up with what you see directed toward officials? To us, it’s just no big deal. In fact, it’s great training for the rest of your life. I once got a job partly from my officiating experience. The hiring manager played football at Tennessee. He knew that successful officials can take pressure and make decisions.
A stronger example of the mentality officials develop comes from Brian Hall, retired World Cup referee. “...Even when you think you’re at the top, always think you’re number two or lower – that you haven’t arrived no matter what you accomplished,” Hall said in the July 2019 issue of Referee Magazine. “You can’t be overconfident, and you have to go into every game expecting the unexpected.”
Good advice for whatever you do.
The coaches are not all as bad as the screamers you see on TV. One of the great satisfactions in officiating comes when a losing coach thanks you for a good game. It doesn’t happen often, but it does happen.
The physical health aspects of officiating are obvious. You run. It’s all intervals. And you keep running. You run just as hard at the end of the game as at the beginning. Then, if you’re lucky, you get a double-header and do it twice. As Barbara Noonan, a member of the local Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association (GCBOA) from Osprey, put it: “It’s a gym membership without having to pay for it.”
The mental health side is not as obvious, but just as strong. Officiating a game is very relaxing. Think of it as yoga in high gear. When you focus on the game, other things you’ve been thinking about back off. Friends of mine who take off work to get to an early game would call it therapy leave.
Along those lines, we all have a need to belong. We belong to groups like political parties, professional societies and Moose lodges. Officials are no different. Officiating is a fraternity. We are a group of people who have banded together to serve the community. There are no secret handshakes, but there is a common bond.
When we get together, we are officials. We work together to make sure each team has an equal opportunity to win the game. We know that in the arena or stadium, there are only a few who we can call friend, so we look out for each other. If you move to a new area, you will be welcomed by the local officials group.
We are athletes. All of us have the same mentality. We go out every game to perform to the best of our ability. We work to improve and advance: high school, state championships, college, NCAA National Championships, pros.
“Start when you’re young and you can get to the top.” says Mike Foote, Venice resident and Training Director for the GCBOA. He started doing junior high ball and worked his way up to the Big East and two NCAA Regional assignments. “It took a lot of time and effort, but I wouldn’t have changed it for the world.” He’s 70 and still going strong.
I hope I’ve shown you how great it is to officiate sports.
Now, the pitch.
GCBOA wants you to join our team. No experience required. We will help you to be the best you can be.
There is a need for officials in every sport. If you love a specific sport, go for it.
