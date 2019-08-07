Youth recreational soccer league

The Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form the largest recreational soccer program in the area. There will be co-ed divisions from ages 4-13, teaching kids the fundamentals of soccer. Uniform jersey will be provided.

When: Registration is open from July 1 to Sept. 30. Practices begin week of Oct. 14, games are on Saturday mornings of Oct. 26 to Dec. 7.

Where: Garbrandt Soccer Complex, 1251 Pinebrook Rd.

Cost: $95

T-Ball

All players play entire game & will bat every inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.

Ages: Boys and girls, ages 4-5, by Jan. 1, 2019.

When: Registration is open from July 1 to Sept. 23. Practices begin week of Sept. 23 and games will be on Saturday mornings from Oct. 5 to Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

Where: Venice SKY Family YMCA Baseball Complex.

Cost: $75 for YMCA member. $95 for non-YMCA members.

Girls volleyball

Practices will be on Tuesdays and games will be played on Thursdays, teaching kids the fundamentals of volleyball. Uniform T-shirt will be provided.

The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a four-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was a River City club volleyball player in Watertown, Wisconsin and an assistant volleyball instructor for three seasons at the Venice YMCA.

Ages: Two divisions, grades 3-5 (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and grades 6-8 (6:30-7:30 p.m.).

When: Registration is open from July 1 to Sept. 23. Practices begin on Sept. 24 and games will begin on Thursday, Oct. 10 to Nov. 21.

Where: Venice YMCA Gymnasium.

Cost: $75 for YMCA member. $95 for non-YMCA members.

Coach-pitch baseball

All players play the entire game and play a different position each inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.

Ages: Boys and girls, ages 6, 7 and 8 by January 1, 2019.

When: Registration is open from July 1 to Sept. 23. There will be a skills test on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Noon at the Venice SKY YMCA fields.

Practices begin the week of Sept. 23 and games will be on Saturday mornings from Oct. 5 to Nov. 23 at 10:15 a.m.

Where: Venice SKY Family YMCA Baseball Complex.

Cost: $75 for YMCA member. $95 for non-YMCA members.

