Winner’s all-day sports camp Various sports including baseball, volleyball, flag football, soccer, basketball, daily recreational swimming & floor hockey. Free lunch and a weekly field trip is included, along with an afternoon snack and camp T-shirt.
Girls are required to wear a one-piece bathing suit or cover-up to all swimming functions.
Ages: Boys & girls who have completed 2nd – 8th grade.
Weeks: May 28 — August 9, 2019, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Doors open at 6:45 am, activities begin promptly at 9 a.m.
Cost: Members — $80/week Non Members — $110/week
Non-Refundable Registration Fee: $30
All costs are per week with the exception of the one-time registration fee.
Rookie’s half-day sports campVarious sports including basketball, tee-ball, flag football, soccer, racquetball, whisper ball, tag games & daily recreational swimming. Free lunch is included.
Ages: Boys & girls who have completed Kindergarten or 1st grade.
Weeks: May 28 — August 9, 2019, 7 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 am, activities begin promptly at 9 am (wrap around care is available).
Cost:Members — $40/week Non Members $60/week.
Non-Refundable Registration Fee: $30
Instructional basketball campBoys are led by Venice High varsity boys basketball coach John Flynn, staff and players. A camp T-shirt is included.
Boys: Must have completed 3rd — 8th grade.
When: July 22-26, 2019, in the YMCA Gymnasium, 1-2 p.m. (wrap around care is available).
Girls:Must have completed 3rd — 8th grade.
When: July 29-August 2, 2019, in the YMCA Gymnasium, 9-10:30 a.m. (wrap around care is available).
Cost: Members - $75, Non-Members — $95 (If enrolled in “Winners” only $30 per week).
Instructional co-ed basketball academy Led by former Johns Hopkins University Women’s Basketball player/captain, Amelia Jones. Her teams competed in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Jones has also served as a graduate assistant coach at Johns Hopkins University. A camp T-shirt is included.
Ages: Boys & girls, 8-13 years old.
When: June 10-14, 2019, in the YMCA Gymnasium, 10-11:30am (wrap around care is available)
Cost: Members — $75 Non-Members — $95 (If enrolled in “Winners” only $30 per week).
Co-ed baseball campLed by coach Jon Knott, former Venice High, Mississippi State standout and MLB player with the Padres, Orioles, Twins, Phillies and Brewers. Held at the Chuck Reiter Little League Baseball Fields. Bus leaves from YMCA at 8:40 a.m., returns 10:45 am. A camp T-shirt and hat are included.
Ages: Boys & girls, 8-12 years old.
When: June 3-7, 2019, 9-10:30 am (wrap around care is available).
Cost: Members — $75, Non-Members — $95 (If enrolled in “Winners” only $30 per week).
Co-ed soccer campHeld at Garbrandt Soccer Complex, 1251 Pinebrook Rd. in Venice. Led by Miles Choquette & Bima Bagawanta. Both have played seven years of competitive soccer and are both members of the Venice High School boys varsity soccer team. Transportation from the Venice SKY YMCA is provided, if needed. Bus will leave the Venice SKY YMCA gymnasium promptly at 8:45 am and return at 10:45 am. Please provide cleats, shin guards and a refillable water bottle daily. A camp T-shirt is included.
Ages: Boys & girls, 6-13 years old.
When: June 10-14, 2019, 9-10:30 am (wrap around care is available)
Cost: Members — $75, Non-Members — $95 (If enrolled in “Winners” only $30 per week).
Co-ed racquetball camp Taught by Karen Crownover, resident YMCA expert. Held at the Venice YMCA indoor racquetball courts.
Ages: Boys & girls, must have completed 3rd – 8th grade.
When: July 1, 2, 3 & 5, 2019, 12– 1 p.m. (wrap around care is available).
Cost: Members — $50, Non-Members — $60 (If enrolled in “Winners” only $30 per week).
Girls volleyball camp
Led by Kevin Krause & daughters Macenzie & Courtney. Kevin has coached volleyball for over 25 years and his daughters are currently playing collegiate volleyball. Held in the Venice SKY YMCA gymnasium. A camp T-shirt is included.
Ages: Girls who have completed 3rd — 8th grade.
When: July 15-19, 2019, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. (wrap around care is available).
Cost: Members — $75, Non-Members — $95 (If enrolled in “Winners” only $30 per week).
Co-ed recreational tennis campHeld at Englewood Tennis Club, 2280 Englewood Rd. Led by Tennis Pro Bob Zipay. There will be a maximum of 24 kids. Transportation from the Venice SKY YMCA Gymnasium is provided, if needed. Bus will leave promptly at 9:40 a.m. and return at 11:30 a.m.
Ages: Boys & girls who have completed 2nd — 8th grade.
When: June 24-27 (Mon-Thurs) 10-11 a.m. (wrap around care is available).
Cost: Members/Non-Members — $45 (If enrolled in “Winners” only $30 per week).
Co-ed golf clinicHeld at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club and led by Travis Blauvelt– Teaching Pro at Pelican Pointe. There will be a 14 golfer limit. Transportation from the Venice SKY YMCA Gymnasium is provided, if needed, leaving at 8:45 a.m. and returning 10:45 a.m. Bring your own clubs & a water bottle. Clubs will be provided if needed. Come dressed in appropriate golf attire.
Ages: Boys & girls who have completed 3rd — 8th grade.
When: June 17-21, 2019, 9-10:30 a.m. (wrap around care is available).
Cost: Members — $75, Non Members — $95 (If enrolled in “Winners” only $30 per week).
