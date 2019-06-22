Rookie’s half-day sports camp
Various sports including basketball, tee-ball, flag football, soccer, racquetball, whisper ball, tag games and daily recreational swimming. Free lunch is included.
Ages: boys and girls who have completed kindergarten or first grade.
Weeks: Now-Aug. 9, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 am, activities begin promptly at 9 am (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $40/week, nonmembers $60/week.
Nonrefundable registration fee: $30
Winner’s all-day sports camp
Various sports including baseball, volleyball, flag football, soccer, basketball, daily recreational swimming and floor hockey. Free lunch and a weekly field trip are included, along with an afternoon snack and camp T-shirt.
Girls are required to wear a one-piece bathing suit or cover-up to all swimming functions.
Ages: boys and girls who have completed second-eighth grade.
Weeks: Now-Aug. 9, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Doors open at 6:45 a.m., activities begin promptly at 9 a.m.
Cost: members $80/week, nonmembers $110/week
Nonrefundable registration fee: $30
All costs are per week with the exception of the one-time registration fee.
Co-ed recreational tennis camp
Held at Englewood Tennis Club, 2280 Englewood Road. Led by tennis pro Bob Zipay. There will be a maximum of 24 kids. Transportation from the Venice SKY YMCA Gymnasium is provided, if needed. Bus will leave promptly at 9:40 a.m. and return at 11:30 a.m.
Ages: boys and girls who have completed second-eighth grade.
When: June 24-27, 10-11 a.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members and nonmembers $45 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Co-ed racquetball camp
Taught by Karen Crownover, resident YMCA expert. Held at the Venice YMCA indoor racquetball courts.
Ages: boys and girls, must have completed third-eighth grade.
When: July 1, 2, 3 and 5, 12–1 p.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $50, nonmembers $60 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Girls volleyball camp
Led by Kevin Krause and daughters Macenzie and Courtney. Kevin has coached volleyball for over 25 years and his daughters are currently playing collegiate volleyball. Held in the Venice SKY YMCA gymnasium. A camp T-shirt is included.
Ages: Girls who have completed third-eighth grade.
When: July 15-19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $75, nonmembers $95 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Instructional basketball camp
Boys are led by Venice High varsity boys basketball coach John Flynn, staff and players. A camp T-shirt is included.
Boys: must have completed third-eighth grade.
When: July 22-26 in the YMCA Gymnasium, 1-2 p.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Girls: must have completed third-eighth grade.
When: July 29-Aug. 2 in the YMCA Gymnasium, 9-10:30 a.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $75, nonmembers $95 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
