Rookie’s half-day sports camp
Various sports including basketball, tee-ball, flag football, soccer, racquetball, whisper ball, tag games and daily recreational swimming. Free lunch is included.
Ages: boys and girls who have completed kindergarten or first grade.
Weeks: May 28-Aug. 9, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 am, activities begin promptly at 9 am (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $40/week, nonmembers $60/week.
Nonrefundable registration fee: $30
Instructional co-ed basketball academyLed by former Johns Hopkins University Women’s Basketball player/captain, Amelia Jones. Her teams competed in the NCAA Tournament. Jones has also served as a graduate assistant coach at Johns Hopkins University. A camp T-shirt is included.
Ages: boys and girls, 8-13 years old.
When: June 10-14, in the YMCA Gymnasium, 10-11:30am (wrap-around care is available)
Cost: members $75, nonmembers $95 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Winner’s all-day sports camp
Various sports including baseball, volleyball, flag football, soccer, basketball, daily recreational swimming and floor hockey. Free lunch and a weekly field trip are included, along with an afternoon snack and camp T-shirt.
Girls are required to wear a one-piece bathing suit or cover-up to all swimming functions.
Ages: boys and girls who have completed second-eighth grade.
Weeks: May 28-Aug. 9, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Doors open at 6:45 am, activities begin promptly at 9 a.m.
Cost: members $80/week, nonmembers $110/week
Nonrefundable registration fee: $30
All costs are per week with the exception of the one-time registration fee.
Co-ed baseball camp
Led by coach Jon Knott, former Venice High, Mississippi State standout and MLB player with the Padres, Orioles, Twins, Phillies and Brewers. Held at the Chuck Reiter Little League baseball fields. Bus leaves from YMCA at 8:40 a.m., returns 10:45 am. A camp T-shirt and hat are included.
Ages: boys and girls, 8-12 years old.
When: June 3-7, 9-10:30 am (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: Members $75, nonmembers $95 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Instructional basketball camp
Boys are led by Venice High varsity boys basketball coach John Flynn, staff and players. A camp T-shirt is included.
Boys: must have completed third-eighth grade.
When: July 22-26 in the YMCA Gymnasium, 1-2 p.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Girls: must have completed third-eighth grade.
When: July 29-Aug. 2 in the YMCA Gymnasium, 9-10:30 a.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $75, nonmembers $95 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Co-ed soccer camp
Held at Garbrandt Soccer Complex, 1251 Pinebrook Road, Venice. Led by Miles Choquette and Bima Bagawanta. Both have played seven years of competitive soccer and are members of the Venice High School boys varsity soccer team. Transportation from the Venice SKY YMCA is provided, if needed. Bus will leave the Venice SKY YMCA gymnasium promptly at 8:45 am and return at 10:45 am. Provide cleats, shin guards and a refillable water bottle daily. A camp T-shirt is included.
Ages: boys and girls, 6-13 years old.
When: June 10-14, 9-10:30 am (wrap-around care is available)
Cost: members $75, nonmembers $95 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Co-ed racquetball campTaught by Karen Crownover, resident YMCA expert. Held at the Venice YMCA indoor racquetball courts.
Ages: boys and girls, must have completed third-eighth grade.
When: July 1, 2, 3 and 5, 12–1 p.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $50, nonmembers $60 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Girls volleyball campLed by Kevin Krause and daughters Macenzie and Courtney. Kevin has coached volleyball for over 25 years and his daughters are currently playing collegiate volleyball. Held in the Venice SKY YMCA gymnasium. A camp T-shirt is included.
Ages: Girls who have completed third-eighth grade.
When: July 15-19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $75, nonmembers $95 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Co-ed recreational tennis camp
Held at Englewood Tennis Club, 2280 Englewood Road. Led by tennis pro Bob Zipay. There will be a maximum of 24 kids. Transportation from the Venice SKY YMCA Gymnasium is provided, if needed. Bus will leave promptly at 9:40 a.m. and return at 11:30 a.m.
Ages: boys and girls who have completed second-eighth grade.
When: June 24-27, 10-11 a.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members and nonmembers $45 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
Co-ed golf clinicHeld at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club and led by Travis Blauvelt, teaching pro at Pelican Pointe. There will be a 14-golfer limit. Transportation from the Venice SKY YMCA Gymnasium is provided, if needed, leaving at 8:45 a.m. and returning 10:45 a.m. Bring your own clubs and a water bottle. Clubs will be provided if needed. Come dressed in appropriate golf attire.
Ages: boys and girls who have completed third-eighth grade.
When: June 17-21, 9-10:30 a.m. (wrap-around care is available).
Cost: members $75, nonmembers $95 (if enrolled in “Winners,” only $30 per week).
