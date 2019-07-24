Rookie’s half-day sports camp

Various sports including basketball, tee-ball, flag football, soccer, racquetball, whisper ball, tag games and daily recreational swimming. Free lunch is included.

Ages: boys and girls who have completed kindergarten or first grade.

Weeks: Now-Aug. 9, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 am, activities begin promptly at 9 am (wrap-around care is available).

Cost: members $40/week, nonmembers $60/week.

Nonrefundable registration fee: $30

Winner’s all-day sports camp

Various sports including baseball, volleyball, flag football, soccer, basketball, daily recreational swimming and floor hockey. Free lunch and a weekly field trip are included, along with an afternoon snack and camp T-shirt.

Girls are required to wear a one-piece bathing suit or cover-up to all swimming functions.

Ages: boys and girls who have completed second-eighth grade.

Weeks: Now-Aug. 9, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Doors open at 6:45 a.m., activities begin promptly at 9 a.m.

Cost: members $80/week, nonmembers $110/week

Nonrefundable registration fee: $30

All costs are per week with the exception of the one-time registration fee.

Youth recreational soccer league

The Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form the largest recreational soccer program in the area. There will be co-ed divisions from ages 4-13, teaching kids the fundamentals of soccer. Uniform jersey will be provided.

When: Registration is open from July 1 — September 30. Practices begin week of October 14, games are on Saturday mornings of October 26 — December 7.

Where: Garbrandt Soccer Complex, 1251 Pinebrook Rd.

Cost: $95

Coach-pitch baseball

All players play the entire game and play a different position each inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.

Ages: Boys and girls, ages 6, 7 and 8 by January 1, 2019.

When: Registration is open from July 1- September 23. There will be a skills test on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Noon at the Venice SKY YMCA fields.

Practices begin the week of September 23 and games will be on Saturday mornings from Oct. 5 — Nov. 23 at 10:15 a.m.

Where: Venice SKY Family YMCA Baseball Complex.

Cost: $75 for YMCA member. $95 for non-YMCA members.

T-Ball

All players play entire game & will bat every inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.

Ages: Boys and girls, ages 4-5, by January 1, 2019.

When: Registration is open from July 1- September 23. Practices begin week of September 23 and games will be on Saturday mornings from Oct. 5 — Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

Where: Venice SKY Family YMCA Baseball Complex.

Cost: $75 for YMCA member. $95 for non-YMCA members.

Girls volleyball

Practices will be on Tuesdays and games will be played on Thursdays, teaching kids the fundamentals of volleyball. Uniform t-shirt will be provided.

The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a four-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was a River City club volleyball player in Watertown, Wisconsin and an assistant volleyball instructor for three seasons at the Venice YMCA.

Ages: Two divisions, grades 3-5 (5:30-6:30pm) and grades 6-8 (6:30-7:30pm).

When: Registration is open from July 1- September 23, 2019. Practices begin on September 24 and games will begin on Thursday, Oct. 10 — Nov. 21.

Where: Venice YMCA Gymnasium.

Cost: $75 for YMCA member. $95 for non-YMCA members.

