Amid COVID-19 pandemic, a St. Petersburg church rises out of quarantine to become a global ministry
First Unity Spiritual Campus, a New Thought spiritual center and Unity Church located in St. Petersburgis having an online experience that has expanded into a global ministry.
Some have seen the COVID-19 door closures as limiting, yet First Unity Spiritual Campus kept their “Hearts Wide Open,” putting energy, heart and soul into making its live-stream broadcast a quality experience.
“It really is exciting each week to see people join us from Australia, South Africa, Malta, India, Mexico, Canada, South America and all over the United States from Coast to Coast,” said Rev. Kimberley Harrell, interfaith minister and public relations director.
Spiritual Leader the Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes, in January, proclaimed 2020 “the year of the influencer at First Unity Spiritual Campus.”
Influence the church now has, as hundreds of thousands are reached each week with the livestream simulcast on You Tube, Vimeo and Facebook, all from the Sanctuary in St. Petersburg.
First Unity has hosted such notable names as Marianne Williamson, Panache Desai, Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Deborah King, Florence Ann Romano, Laura Day, Robert Clancy and more are scheduled as influencers during 2020, each influencer raising the global reach exponentially.
Each Sunday, Hayes delivers a relative, thought-provoking spiritual message. She is an author, spiritual leader and international motivational speaker.
She has “a unique gift, each listener just knows that she ‘is speaking directly to me’ said Harrell.
She is supported by a strong music ministry and spiritual leadership team of 12 ministers. The First Unity movement is expanding because of its commitment to its leaders and congregation. It is with this leadership team’s commitment, passion and focus that unfolds the vision, and people are responding and seem ready and even hungry to hear.
“First Unity is the Spiritual Community for the future”, said Michel Pascal, director of “I am Never Alone,” a film starring Deepak Chopra, Gabriella Wright, Temple Hayes and featuring First Unity Spiritual Campus Community.
“Right now, we are in the greatest time of resurrection ever,” Hayes said.
Additionally, Stellar Award-nominated Gospel recording artist Wanda Nero Butler is the First Unity music director. She hand selects the First Unity Voices featured each Sunday and has created a choir that recently performed at Carnegie Hall.
The sanctuary at First Unity Spiritual Campus looks a bit different these days. The chairs, no longer in rows, stacked up to become sound room “buffers,” allowing for camera placement and movement. Although the ministers and choir may look like a television cast waiting in the wings” for a director to yell “Quiet on the set!” when they take the platform and begin service one can feel the energy. Listeners may hear a frequent “Hallelujah” from Rebekah Mooney, amazing First Unity Voice and board of trustee vice president.
The Sunday morning Celebration Service begins at 11:30 a.m. or join in at 11 a.m as the Rev. Hayes and the Rev. Harrell offer a casual and personal conversation during a pre-service chat. Find it on Facebook at unitycampus; on YouTube Channel First Unity Spiritual Campus or on Vimeo at unitycampus.
