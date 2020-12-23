Scarlet Macaw

Two large boxes filled with Christmas gifts for Toys to Tots were donated by nine Scarlet Macaw workers in honor of their business owner.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — It was appropriate to spread some Christmas cheer to honor The Scarlet Macaw owner Peggy Matsko — so the staff did just that.

“She is such a generous and giving person that we have a terrible time finding the perfect gift for her each year,” Bonnie Keith said

Then she came up with the idea for the staff to bring toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

Manager Simone Killoren loved the idea and the rest of the staff at the Venice Avenue store quickly jumped on board.

The nine workers of Scarlet Macaw filled up both boxes in City Hall with toys and gifts for children in the area this Christmas.

“As a new mom I cannot imagine feeling like my son would have to miss out on gifts at Christmastime,” Killoren said. “We know gifts are not the point of Christmas, but seeing the joy on your kid’s face when they get a new favorite toy is something parents love.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments