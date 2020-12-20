NOKOMIS — Thomas McIntire started collecting nutcrackers thinking his children and grandchildren would one day like them.
“I just thought it was nice for my kids — and I just kept doing it,” he said.
He has plenty of the Christmastime decorations for them now.
For the last three decades, he’s picked them up wherever he could and started putting them on display. His Nokomis home now has an Army company-size contingent of nutcracker soldiers — and Santas and Kings and Indianapolis Colts players and jesters.
He estimates 120 or so. His wife, Annette, thinks it’s closer to 100.
His collecting days are in the past, though.
“No more,” Annette McIntire said with a smile.
Her husband agrees.
“I can’t get anymore because I don’t have anywhere to put them,” Thomas McIntire said with a laugh.
The couple, originally from Ohio, have been in the area about 15 years.
While he started collecting for the kids and grandkids, they started giving him nutcrackers as well.
“So they kind of built his collection as well,” Annette McIntire said.
Whatever the number, their presence is obvious in the home, with the toy soldiers displayed on a mantle and tables and the front stoop. There’s nutcracker cookie jars and mugs and puzzles in the home as well. The puzzle is actually something they consider special, made by people they cared about.
Nutcrackers, as a decorative piece, originated in Europe — slowing evolving in Germany, Austria, France and England, according to the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum. It notes carvers in Switzerland, northern Italy and Austria are credited with producing some of the first nutcrackers “in the likeness of animals and humans.”
It was The Brothers Grim who first coined the German word “Nussknacker” to denote the standing nutcrackers that were being formed into soldiers and kings in the regions of Sonneberg and Erzgebirge in Germany, the museum notes.
“It was defined as often in the form of a misshaped little man, in whose mouth the nut, by means of a leaver or screw, is cracked open,” the museum states on its website, www.nutcrackermuseum.com. “In 1872 Wilhelm Fuchtner, known as the father of the nutcracker, made the first commercial production of nutcrackers using the lathe to create many of the same design.”
Thomas McIntire was never much into the history of them, though. He just collected, he said. But he definitely hunted them down — especially at garage sales where he made sure nobody else had much of a chance to purchase the item.
“I’d be the first one there and I’d just grab them,” he said. “And then I get in trouble coming home.”
If there were in a store on sale, he’d buy them.
“He’s a bit obsessed with them,” Annette McIntire said, laughing.
