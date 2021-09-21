The COVID-19 death toll in the state crossed the 50,000 mark last week.
Only California, Texas and New York have had more COVID-19 related deaths than Florida's 51,240, as reported in the Sept. 17 Weekly Situation Report.
Deaths are one statistic that hasn't improved over the last several weeks as cases and the positivity rate have declined. The 11,545 deaths since the July 30 report represent 22.5% of the total fatalities since the pandemic began, in just six weeks.
Over the seven days prior to Sept. 20, Florida averaged 352.6 deaths per day, or 1.64 deaths per 100,000 population, according to BeckerHospitalReview.com. Both numbers were the highest in the country.
And, according to USA Today, the country has already seen more deaths this month than it did in August — the most since the surge that ended in February. The national total passed the losses from the Spanish Flu of 1918 this week.
Although people 65 and up represent 77% of the deaths from COVID-19, the delta variant has had a fatal impact on all age groups.
Eight children under age 16 had died of the virus from the start of the pandemic through the week beginning July 30 but 11 more died in the next seven weeks.
Sarasota County elementary schools have accounted for the most COVID-19 cases and contacts among staff and students since July 1, according to the district website.
By the numbers
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported a COVID-19 census of 162 patients Tuesday, including 54 people clear of the virus but not yet able to be discharged. There were 62 COVID patients in the ICU, 21 of whom were no longer infected.
According to its website, the hospital has reduced its ICU capacity to 90 beds.
SMH's seven-day positivity rate was down to 7.1% Tuesday, and it reported three fatalities.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 21 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down from 28 on Friday, but it reported eight deaths since then.
Statewide, there were 8,438 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 2,208 of them in the ICU. That's about half the number of patients there were a month ago and about two-thirds the ICU census.
State Health Officer Chuck Henry said in a video interview Monday that he believes the county is "on the downward slope of the delta virus surge," with new cases dropping from 500 a day last month to 200 a day now.
Sarasota County had 1,433 new cases last week, with a positivity rate of 11%.
However, Henry said, "we still have a substantial amount of virus circulating in the county," and he noted that more than 80% of the people being hospitalized with it are unvaccinated.
All three vaccines are offered at the Department of Health's Sarasota locations on a walk-in basis: 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, and 6950 Outreach Way, North Port.
Moderately to severely immunocompromised people are eligible to receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Getting vaccinated will offer protection against the delta variant and "whatever" the next wave might be, Henry said.
As new cases and positivity have dropped, so have vaccinations, declining by about 60,000 shots last week and 125,000 the previous one.
Seventy percent of the state's eligible population is now vaccinated but there are still six counties where the rate is below 40%.
Holmes County remains the least vaccinated county in the state, at 31%.
The state vaccination rate has increased from 53% to 70% since June 4, when it began publishing weekly reports, but the rate in Holmes County has only risen from 24% to 31% in the same period.
Of the state's 67 counties, 27 had more new COVID-19 cases than vaccinations last week, and 10 had a positivity rate of 20% or higher.
The lowest rate in the state was 5.8% in Dade County, which also has the highest vaccination rate, at 90%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.