New COVID-19 cases in the state declined for the 10th consecutive time last week, though improvement may get harder to come by as the numbers drop.
There were 11,069 new cases last week, according to the Nov. 5 Weekly Status Report, a decrease of 1,871 cases from the previous week — about 14%.
It’s the fewest cases since the week beginning June 11.
The number of cases started to rise the following week as the delta surge began and wouldn’t begin to drop for two months, peaking at about 150,000 cases per week for three consecutive weeks in August. There’s been a steady decline since then.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the state is averaging 1,315 cases per day for the first four days of this week.
The number may be a little deceptive, however, because there have been more than 1,500 cases on three days and only 269 — the fewest since March 23, 2020 — reported on Sunday.
The positivity rate dropped to 2.6%, marking the 11th straight decrease and the first time it’s been below 3% since the state started reporting COVID statistics on a weekly basis.
Eighteen counties had a lower rate than the state’s, with 0.7% in Bradford County the lowest. At 10.8%, Glades County had the highest rate.
Sarasota County reported 155 new cases and a rate of 2.2%.
Vaccination doses administered dropped off by about 87,000 from the previous week, though the numbers likely will be revised upward because reporting is delayed. Booster shots accounted for 67% of the 307,629 doses given.
Only three counties haven’t seen their vaccination rate hit 40%, though Holmes County’s rate did rise to 33%. Dade County’s 12-and-up population is 95% vaccinated.
Sarasota County’s rate is 77% — 4 percentage points higher than the state rate, tying it with Collier County for fifth highest in the state.
Both the 30-39 and the 65-plus age groups had a 1 point gain in their vaccination rate.
Another 664 deaths were added to the state death toll, which stood at 60,334 through Nov. 4. Florida ranks third in deaths, behind California and Texas.
There were 1,608 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state Tuesday, a slight uptick from Monday. ICUs had 355 patients both days.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 22 COVID patients Tuesday, of whom 14 were virus-free but not yet able to be discharged. There were eight ICU patients, with four of them also not yet cleared for discharge.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had three COVID-19 patients Tuesday. Neither hospital reported a death. It’s been a week since the most recent COVID death at SMH.
The Sarasota County School District website showed one staff member and 43 students in isolation Tuesday, and five staff members and 149 students quarantined.
As of Monday, it showed a county transmission rate of 1.78% after it spiked to 6.67% Sunday, the highest rate since Sept. 21.
