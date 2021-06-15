VENICE — How many new cases of COVID-19 were there in Florida in the week ending June 10?
It depends on who you ask.
According to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report for the week ending June 10, there were 12,157 new cases — an increase of 567 cases over the previous week after seven straight weeks of declining numbers.
The report includes only cases among Florida residents. It doesn't provide the number of new cases on a daily basis, a practice the state discontinued June 4.
But the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Data Tracker does, and the daily numbers it shows for June 4-10 — reported by the state — add up to 14,454 new cases. That's nearly 2,300 more than in the state report.
Similarly, the state report shows 40 COVID-19 deaths for the week while the CDC website says more than 40 deaths occurred on each of four days that week.
The CDC's total is 346 deaths even though no deaths are shown for the other three days of the week, likely due to a lag in reporting.
Though the numbers for the week disagree, the cumulative cases and deaths for the state are the same in both places.
According to the report, the state's positivity rate for the week was 3.4%, close to the 3.59% rolling seven-day average the CDC shows.
The report shows that 413,880 people received a vaccination in Florida June 4-10, a slight increase over the previous week.
With 55% of the 12-and-older population having received at least one shot, the state is 15 percentage points below President Joe Biden's goal of 70% by July 4.
Only the 65-plus population (82%) and the 60-64 population (71%) currently hit the mark.
Less than half the Floridians in the 30-39 (41%), 20-29 (31%) and 12-19 (24%) age cohorts have received at least one shot, according to the report.
Just over half — 51% — of people ages 40-49 have.
The numbers are better for Sarasota County, where 262,952 — 65% — have had at least one shot. But the percentage was unchanged from the previous week.
According to the report, there were 133 new COVID-19 cases in the county for the week, with a 2.3% positivity rate.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported five COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with one patient in ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 1.7%, compared to 1.6% for the prior period. It reported no deaths.
Statistics for Venice Regional Bayfront Health weren't available.
With the 2020-21 school year over, the Sarasota County School District has discontinued its COVID-19 dashboard.
