VENICE — The state continued to report more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day this week — spiking to more than 1,800 on Thursday — but the number of people needing to be hospitalized kept dropping.
According to a state database, 1,743 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday.
As recently as May 5 the number was 3,009.
But the number of new cases reported through Friday is unknown because the state is no longer providing a daily update.
According to multiple media reports, Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, said the daily reports are being discontinued.
"COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year as we have a less than 5% positivity rate, and our state is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida," Pushaw said.
The Department of Health put out a weekly report Friday afternoon that includes summary data for the past 10 weeks for new cases, case positivity and vaccine doses administered.
Charts by age show the number of cases set against the number of vaccinations since shots were first offered in December, reflecting, with a small resurgence in April, a nearly continuous decline.
The report also has a breakdown by county, cumulatively since the first case of the virus was diagnosed on March 1, 2020, and for the previous week.
It includes the 2021 population; the number of people vaccinated; the number of cases; and the positivity rate.
A demographics overview has data on age, gender, race and ethnicity. Another page has a summary of death data.
There's no information on hospitalizations.
By the numbers
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 20 COVID-19 patients Friday, with three of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.8%, compared to 3.1% for the previous period. It reported no deaths.
Data for Venice Regional Bayfront Health weren't available.
The Sarasota County School District reported two staff members and 14 students isolated and two staff members and 116 students quarantined Friday.
In the previous 48 hours, three staff people had been directed to isolate and five to quarantine.
