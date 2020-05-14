TALLAHASSEE — The smartphone app the state launched last year for reporting hurricane-related price gouging is doing double duty to handle COVID-19-related claims.
Hundreds of contacts about potential price gouging have been reported through the app since the declaration of a state of emergency, according to a news release.
“The information they provide helps our investigators advance price gouging investigations, secure refunds and deter the selling of essential commodities for exorbitant prices,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said in the release.
The app allows users in real time to:
• Send pictures or screenshots of prices on signs and products.
• Capture and report receipts.
• Write narratives regarding interactions with sellers of a good or commodity.
• Report evidence of prices for identical products by different sellers in the same vicinity.
• Capture any additional supporting documentation.
Violators of the price-gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.
Price gouging can also be reported by calling 866-966-7226 or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
The app is available for free through the Apple and Android app stores. It is also available in Spanish.
