More than 1,000 pounds of shark fins were seized in Miami last week.
That many dead sharks may have warmed the hearts of fearful Floridians, but it broke the heart of a kid in Wisconsin.
“I love sharks,” Lucas Dietzler said.
You may be wondering how a 13-year-old from Muskego, Wis., fell for sharks, much less ended up in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chair as part of his campaign to save the dreaded sea creatures.
It can be explained in three distasteful words — shark fin soup.
Actually, I can’t say if it’s distasteful. I’ve never had a bowl, but shark fin soup is quite the delicacy in Asia.
What makes it distasteful is how the key ingredient is obtained.
The shark is yanked out of the ocean, its fins and tail are chopped off, then it’s tossed back into the water. Unable to move, the shark drowns or is eaten.
Shark finning has been banned in the U.S. since 2000. Fins can still be imported from countries without bans, however. Most are then exported, primarily to Asia.
Florida’s become a major hub in this trade, so the Legislature is considering bills that would prohibit the import, export and sale of shark fins.
The issue is not as cut-and-dried as it seems. There’s fear such laws would make it harder to track and combat illegal trade, and they could punish responsible fisheries.
But many scientists and shark lovers say there’s no time to waste.
“They really do need our help,” Dietzler said.
That can be a tough sell. When I told my 12-year-old daughter I was interviewing Dietzler, she said, “Why would anybody like sharks?”
Spoken like a true Floridian.
We’ve been conditioned to freak out over sharks, and not without reason.
Almost one-third of unprovoked shark attacks worldwide in 2019 happened in Florida. Volusia County had more attacks than all but two countries.
The media treat every shark bite like a coronavirus outbreak. It’s no wonder the theme from “Jaws” is on a constant loop in our heads every time we go to the beach.
The thing is, 33% of worldwide incidents added up to just 21 “attacks.” Many marine biologists don’t like to use that term, since sharks aren’t out to get humans.
In almost every incident, the attack is really an accidental encounter. The shark mistakes a person for marine prey, takes a bite, goes “yecch,” and darts away.
That doesn’t make it any less painful for the victim, but we should rid ourselves of the notion sharks are man-eating terrorists.
The odds of actually getting killed by a shark are 1 in 3,748,067. You’re far more likely to get killed by a cow. If Steven Spielberg had made a movie about a bloodthirsty Longhorn, it would have saved us from decades of anxiety.
Humans are the real predators. We kill an estimated 11,000 sharks an hour, which is why 17 species face extinction. Of roughly 100 million sharks killed a year, about 73 million sharks have their fins chopped off.
Reading about those realities turned Dietzler into shark’s best friend. He designed a “Save Sharks” T-shirt and began selling them.
His mother told Dietzler if he raised $1,000 the family would take him to Florida to donate the money to Shark Allies, a shark preservation group.
That’s how Dietzler ended up in Tallahassee a few weeks ago, where he presented a check for $1,138 to Shark Allies. He met with Rep. Kristin Jacobs, who is sponsoring the house bill that would prohibit trading in shark fins.
He toured the Capitol and ended up in the governor’s office. DeSantis wasn’t in that afternoon, so Dietzler tried the governor’s chair out for size.
“It was really cool just being in his office,” he said.
His mission is far from over. In the time it took to read this column, about 400 sharks were killed. There’s no telling how many of them are sinking to the bottom of the ocean while their fins are headed to a soup bowl in Beijing.
So Dietzler plans to keep selling T-shirts at his Sharksaremisunderstood Facebook page. I might buy one for my daughter.
The kid from Wisconsin could teach a lot of Floridians a thing or two about sharks.
The first lesson: Sharks should be a lot more scared of us than we are of them.
