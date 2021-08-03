VENICE — Pandemic records are being set as the latest COVID-19 surge continues.
The state reported 21,683 new cases Friday, the most recent date for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows information.
It’s the most daily cases since the pandemic was declared.
It also set a record Monday with 10,389 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday.
The coronavirus census of 131 patients was the highest since the first local case was diagnosed more than 17 months ago, including the surges when vaccines weren’t available.
The record was broken Tuesday, with 136 COVID patients hospitalized.
A month ago there were 10.
The hospital’s seven-day positivity average was up to 13% Tuesday, and SMH reported two deaths, as well as one on Monday.
But ICU occupancy, while up significantly, hasn’t kept pace with the surge in cases. There were 28 COVID-19 patients in the ICU Tuesday, compared to three a month ago.
Hospital officials have confirmed that the vast majority of hospitalizations and ICU admissions are among unvaccinated people.
According to the state’s July 30 Weekly Situation Report, 69% of the county’s eligible population has been vaccinated, tying it with Sumter County for the fourth-highest percentage in the state.
Still, the report shows, the county had 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of July 23-29 — a rate of 320.1 cases per 100,000 population, which is nearly triple what it was two weeks ago.
Yet only six counties had a lower rate. The same number of counties had a rate of more than 700 cases per 100,000 population, including 908.6 cases per 100,000 in Nassau County.
For the week, the state reported 110,477 new cases, a 51% increase over the previous week and nearly 10 times the number reported for the week beginning June 18.
The new case positivity rate for the week was 18.1%, which is higher than the 17.8% cumulative rate for the pandemic.
The report shows 108 COVID-19 deaths for the week but the numbers the state provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention total 301.
The one bright spot in the July 30 report was that vaccinations increased for the third week in a row. Nearly 100,000 more people got their first or second shot than three weeks ago, and the biggest gain was among people ages 12-19, where the vaccination percentage went from 35% to 38% in a week.
Only 22% of the people in that age group were vaccinated when the state issued its first weekly report on June 4. It’s the biggest increase among the seven age cohorts into which the state breaks down vaccinations.
However, only among Florida’s oldest residents — people ages 60-64 (76%) and 65 and up (85%) — has the state met President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of the people having at least one shot.
The U.S. crossed that line Monday, about a month later than Biden’s target date of July 4.
