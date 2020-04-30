VENICE — Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step" program for "reopening" the state starts Monday.
Or at least it does other than in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which he said Wednesday still need some time to get their COVID-19 numbers lower.
Changes include restaurants being able to offer outdoor seating and indoor seating up to 25% of their capacity; hospitals resuming elective surgery; and retail stores that had been ordered closed as nonessential operating at 25% of capacity.
Locally, beach parking lots will reopen and activities on them can return to normal, provided beachgoers continue to observe social distancing.
DeSantis said there's no timetable for moving to Phase 2, which could include the return of bars, gyms and salons. He said he wants to see the experience of other states with those businesses first.
A spike in COVID-19 numbers could result in restrictions being imposed again, he said, if there's evidence that easing them caused it.
State Department of Health data show Sarasota County ups and downs in the number of positive cases, hitting double digits on Wednesday (11) and Thursday (15) after eight straight days of single-digit increases.
April 6 was the peak in the county, with 26 positive results.
As of Friday there had been 365 positive tests in the county — 348 residents and 17 nonresidents.
Hospitalizations total 129, including eight nonresidents, with 44 deaths.
Through Friday afternoon, Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 35 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. A total of 24 employees have tested positive and 22 patients have died.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had no COVID-19 patients Friday afternoon but reported that one employee and one shared employee have tested positive.
A total of 15 long-term care facilities in the county have had at least one patient or employee test positive, involving 57 residents and 22 staff members.
Seven facilities have reported at least one death, with two — Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota and Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center — reporting six each, according to Department of Health data.
There have been 19 deaths countywide in long-term care facilities, an undated department report showed Friday.
The report is updated weekly.
The city opened up the south Venice Beach parking lot for vehicles with a disabled-parking permit on Wednesday.
On Monday, however, it will revert to being open to all beachgoers.
The Sarasota County Commission had decided last week that public beaches owned or operated by the county would open April 27 for "essential" activities.
But after Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement on Wednesday that some restrictions on activities and businesses in most of the state would be relaxed as of May 4 and other counties began to permit beach access, the county changed its timetable.
The city announced Thursday that it would follow the county's lead.
The South Jetty (Humphris Park), fishing pier and Paw Park will remain closed, however, with their status to be reevaluated next week.
All other public beach parking lots in the city will open at 6 a.m. Monday. Beachgoers will be allowed to bring chairs, coolers, umbrellas and canopies but are asked to maintain social distancing and keep groups to 10 or fewer.
Outdoor pickleball and tennis courts will open on Saturday, May 2, including those at Hecksher Park and Wellfield Park in Venice, but the Venice Community Center remains closed.
Chuck Reiter Park and Wellfield Park will be open for recreational but no team sports or league reservations will be taken through May 17, the date to which the county has extended the cancellation of special events and reservations. Playgrounds will remain closed.
Concessions, picnic shelters and other amenities also remain closed until Phase 3 of beach reopening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.