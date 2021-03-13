SARASOTA — The Department of Health-Sarasota is outgrowing the space it occupies at the Sarasota Square Mall and is looking to expand.
Options include taking more space in the mall or finding a second location, probably in the vicinity, for staff efficiency, Health Officer Chuck Henry told the County Commission Tuesday.
The Department received 20,000 doses of vaccine this week, he said — 13,000 for first shots and 7,000 for second shots.
That’s more than the 2,000 shots per day the mall site can handle. And it means that a month from now he’ll have to be able to deliver 13,000 second shots to people getting their first one this week, he said, in addition to providing a first shot to however many people he gets doses for.
Supplies of vaccine are expected to continue to increase to meet demand as more people become eligible to be vaccinated.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has added people 60-64 years of age to the list, effective Monday, and said the age limit will “definitely” drop to 55 this month.
After that, he said, the state will probably open vaccination up to the public at large. President Joe Biden said in a national address Thursday that he wants the states to make all adults eligible by May 1.
Vaccination is having an impact, Henry said, most notably now in long-term-care facilities, where cases and deaths have dropped significantly.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are well below the peak the county experienced in July, he said, but they’ve leveled off over the last two weeks.
The county has also seen its first case of one of the coronavirus variants, he said.
“We continue to watch that,” he said.
He wrapped up on an optimistic note.
“I think we have a really promising future ahead,” he said. “We just need to stay the course a little longer.”
By the numbers
The number of new cases of COVID-19 the state reported hovered around 5,000 for the last several days, with 5,144 cases reported Friday, along with 91 deaths.
But the positivity rate dipped to 4.88%, the lowest in weeks.
The rate in Sarasota County was 3.36%, with 75 new cases and no deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 32 patients with COVID-19 Friday, with eight of them in the ICU and no deaths. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.6%, compared to 3.4% for the prior period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 13 COVID-19 patients Friday, down from 20 on Tuesday, but it reported three deaths in the interim.
Statewide, 3,111 people were hospitalized with COVID-19; 55 of them were in Sarasota County.
ICU bed occupancy was 20.13 statewide and 20.39% in the county. The numbers reflect all patients in the ICU, not just those with COVID-19.
The Sarasota County School District reported 12 staff and 55 students in isolation Friday and 48 staff and 543 students quarantined.
In the previous 48 hours, 10 people had been directed to isolate and 25 to quarantine.
