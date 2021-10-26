Florida’s COVID-19 situation has improved to the extent that CovidActNow.org has decreased the state’s risk level to “medium.”
The next and final stage is “low risk.”
The change came after the Oct. 22 Weekly Situation Report showed the eighth straight decline in new cases, to 15,314. That’s roughly the same number that occurred in the week beginning May 21, a few weeks before the start of the delta variant surge.
For the next four days after the report, the state has averaged about 1,646 new cases a day, including 950 reported for Sunday — the fewest since Sept. 27, 2020. And that number was an outlier, the first time since June that fewer than 1,000 cases were reported in a day.
The positivity rate went down for the ninth consecutive week, to 3.4%, matching the rate for the week beginning June 11. It increased every week after that for more than two months.
For the week, the rate ranged from a low of 1% in Union County to a high of 14.1% in Lafayette County.
The rate in Sarasota County was 2.5%, with 190 new cases reported, the fewest since the week beginning June 25.
The state reported 106 deaths during the week, with a total of 944, including ones occurring previously, added to the death toll for the pandemic.
Vaccinations also declined, for the third straight week. A total of 229,389 shots were administered, with about 45% of them booster shots for people who had already completed their series of vaccinations. Booster shots outnumbered first doses almost 2:1.
Still, the percentage of the state’s vaccine-eligible population that’s fully vaccinated ticked up to 73%. The 12-19, 30-39 and 50-59 age groups also had a 1 percentage point gain.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel was expected to recommend approval of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds Tuesday. It would still need an OK from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel and the executive director’s signature.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were down to 2,323 Tuesday, with 576 patients in the ICU — three more than on Monday though with 18 fewer hospitals reporting.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 30 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, of whom 17 were virus-free but not yet able to be discharged due to complications. Fourteen patients were in the ICU, with nine unable to be discharged yet.
The hospital’s seven-day positivity rate was 2.4%, up slightly from 1.8% for the prior period. It reported two deaths for the week.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had just two COVID-19 patients Tuesday. It reported no deaths.
The Sarasota County School District had no staff members in isolation Tuesday, with six quarantined. There were 52 students in isolation and 170 quarantined.
The student numbers are a significant decrease from just last Friday, when 105 were in isolation and 224 in quarantine.
