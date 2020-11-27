Sophia

The statue of Sophia, a little girl with a cellphone, was stolen over the weekend form its place on South Nokomis Avenue, in front of Venice Wine and Coffee. Anyone with information on the theft should call the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2626.

VENICE - The statue of Sophia on South Nokomis Ave. in front of Venice Wine and Coffee had been stolen.

A few weeks before it was taken, Bob Vedder noticed its base seemed to have been loosened. He told someone at the city and within days that was addressed.

"The base is there to stay," he said.

Yet somehow, thieves managed to sever the statue from its well-anchored base.

Within days the statue was recovered but there is a question about who stole the statue. there seem to be two groups involved. When it was severed from its base, some damage to the lower portion of the statue occurred.

On Friday, there still was no official police report on the incident.

Sophia was recently given to the city by a member of VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.),  the organization that provides several volunteers to maintain the special plantings and hanging baskets throughout the downtown area.

Anyone with information on the crime can contact the Venice Police Department by calling 941-486-2626.

