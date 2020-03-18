Stein Mart Anniversary (copy)

Manager Chris Posin arranged a 20th Stein Mart anniversary celebration for some past and present employees in 2018. All stores will be closed due to COVID-19, according to a Wednesday news release.

 COURTESY PHOTO

VENICE - Coronavirus has affected another business. 

While its reminding shoppers they can go online to its website, Stein Mart is temporarily closing all of its stores starting Thursday and remaining closed until March 31.  

The Jacksonville, Fla., business made the announcement in a news release. 

“We are deeply concerned about the health and safety of our customers, associates and communities. We have been closely monitoring the rapidly changing environment caused by the coronavirus and believe this is the appropriate action to take,” Chief Executive Officer Hunt Hawkins said. “We will continue to assess new recommendations from health and governmental authorities and respond accordingly.”

It said three distribution centers will also be shuttered Friday. Plans to reopen its operations "could be impacted by future recommendations by health and governmental authorities."

It's online at SteinMart.com

It did not say how this would affect its workers. 

Stein Mart has stores in Venice and Sarasota.  

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments