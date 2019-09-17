U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-District 17, introduced a bill to reschedule marijuana from a schedule I controlled substance to a schedule III controlled substance, his office announced Thursday.
The Marijuana 1-to-3 Act of 2019, would let further research on the substance be conducted.
“As marijuana is legalized for medical and recreational use across the United States, it is important that we study the effects of the substance and the potential impacts it can have on various populations,” Steube said in a news release last week. “By rescheduling marijuana from a schedule I controlled substance to a schedule III controlled substance, the opportunities for research and study are drastically expanded. With this rescheduling, researchers can now access federal funds to research this substance and determine its medical value.”
According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, schedule I controlled substances “have no currently accepted medical use in the United States, a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision, and a high potential for abuse.” Some examples include: heroin, LSD and ecstasy.
Schedule III controlled substances “have a potential for abuse less than substances in Schedules I or II and abuse may lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence,” according to the DEA.
Examples of schedule III narcotics include: Tylenol with Codeine, and Suboxone.
Examples of Schedule III non-narcotics include: Didrex, ketamine, and anabolic steroids, according to the DEA.
The bill directs the Attorney General of the United States to make changes to the Controlled Substances Act to move marijuana from schedule I of the Act to schedule III of the Act.
“We hear every day about the positive health benefits of marijuana. Whether it’s young children with seizure disorders, or veterans suffering from chronic pain, it is clear that there are medical benefits to marijuana and I think it’s time we remove the bureaucratic red tape that prevents us from thoroughly studying this substance,” said Steube in the release.
The bill will be referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary, where Steube is a member.
