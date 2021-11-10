VENICE — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube announced the nomination of several local seniors to attend a U.S. Service Academy.

A Congressional nomination is required to attend one of the four service academies.

Students from Venice High School and Pine View School applied to be nominated by the congressman to attend one of the service academies.

“Our community would be lucky to have any of these students representing us in service of our country,” Steube said.

The Venice High students are:

• Anya Kratz nominated for United States Merchant Marine Academy

• Gregory Heenan nominated for United States Air Force Academy

• Kaytlyn Paul nominated for United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy

• Lucca Iacopetti nominated for United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy

• Michael Raney Jr. nominated for United States Naval Academy

• Natalie Hays nominated for United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy

The Pine View students are:

• Joseph Oliver nominated for United States Military Academy

• Molly Owens nominated for United States Naval Academy

