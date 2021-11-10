topical Steube nominates students for Service Academies STAFF REPORT Nov 10, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube announced the nomination of several local seniors to attend a U.S. Service Academy.A Congressional nomination is required to attend one of the four service academies.Students from Venice High School and Pine View School applied to be nominated by the congressman to attend one of the service academies.“Our community would be lucky to have any of these students representing us in service of our country,” Steube said.The Venice High students are:• Anya Kratz nominated for United States Merchant Marine Academy• Gregory Heenan nominated for United States Air Force Academy• Kaytlyn Paul nominated for United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy• Lucca Iacopetti nominated for United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy• Michael Raney Jr. nominated for United States Naval Academy• Natalie Hays nominated for United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy and United States Merchant Marine AcademyThe Pine View students are:• Joseph Oliver nominated for United States Military Academy• Molly Owens nominated for United States Naval Academy Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Suit against Plantation now a class action Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Most-read 'story' was photos of new Venice hospital Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Suit against Plantation now a class action Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Most-read 'story' was photos of new Venice hospital Calendar
