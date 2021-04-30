Greg Steube, Wounded Warrior job

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube wants to hire a veteran who qualifies under the Wounded Warrior Program to work at his Venice office for two years.

VENICE — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube announced Friday he is wanting a veteran who qualifies under a new program to work in his Venice district office.

“Serving our veterans is a top priority for our team, and my office is looking for a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran to serve as our Wounded Warrior fellow,” Steube said in a news release.

The paid position would last two years.

“Our district is honored to be home to over 74,000 veterans, and I look forward to partnering with the Wounded Warrior Foundation to provide this opportunity. This fellow would be an important asset in assisting our veterans with the many issues they face today while offering unique career training and an inside perspective of the nation’s legislative process.”

According to the news release, the program “was established to create employment opportunities for veterans within the House of Representatives.”

Responsibilities involve assisting area veterans with a variety of needs, including helping them navigate the VA, it said.


To qualify for the job, a veteran would have to meet the following requirements, according to the news release:

• Honorable discharge

• Active duty ended within the last five years

• Final pay grade was at or below E-5 or O-3; a 20% or greater service-connected disability rating. It noted Purple Heart recipients are “exempt from the service-connected disability rating requirement”

It also noted veterans receiving a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization do not qualify for the program.

For more information or to learn how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3vCdd5r.

