VENICE — The St. Louis-based Stifel Financial Corp. announced four Venice financial advisers have joined its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

According to a news release, the new private client group in Venice includes Hampton Ballard, Blase Sparma, Stephen Long Jr., and Brad Ripplemeyer.

“They come to Stifel from Merrill Lynch, where they were responsible for $935 million in client assets,” the news release states.

“Our entire team is looking forward to the opportunity and is eager to continue serving our clients,” Long said.

“We’re a family, and that’s how we operate our business. Everyone is excited to partner with a company like Stifel, which embraces a culture where the interests of our clients come first,” Sparma said in the news release.

The news release said Stifel officials are “delighted” to open the Venice operation.

“Blase, Steve, Brad, and Hampton, along with their support associates, have developed an outstanding practice in the state of Florida and around the country,” said Stifel’s Chris McCray, director of the Southern Region. “We look forward to partnering with them in their future success and welcome them to the growing network of Stifel associates worldwide.”

The Venice office is at 218 Harbor Drive South. Its phone number is (941) 218-5687.

