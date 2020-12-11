VENICE — Even after a spate of appointments over the last month, the city still has a few board vacancies.
• Citizen Tax Oversight Committee (one vacancy): Board members conduct an annual review of the expenditures made by the city from 1-cent sales surtax proceeds to ensure that expenditures have been made in accordance with infrastructure project lists.
The board meets as needed but at least annually.
• Fire Pension Board of Trustees (one vacancy): This board meets at least quarterly each year. The City Council appoints two members who must be city residents, while two members are elected by participants in the system. The fifth trustee is chosen by a majority of the previous four trustees and then ratified by the Council.
• Public Art Advisory Board (one student vacancy): This board meets quarterly the second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. The student member must be from a Venice-area high school student body recommended by the principal or his designee. Members have backgrounds in public art, architecture, cultural policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest and knowledge in public art issues.
All the boards are meeting in a hybrid format, in person and online, but a quorum is required to be physically present for each meeting.
More information on the boards is available at VeniceGov.com or by contacting Administrative Coordinator Mercedes Barcia at mbarcia@venicegov.com or 941-882-7392.
An application can be submitted through the website. The application period is open for 10 days, though it may be extended.
Board members are required to comply with the state's public records and Sunshine laws.
