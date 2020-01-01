You have until Jan. 4 to enjoy Lights In Bloom at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
More than 2 million lights illuminate the gardens and walkways, transforming them into sensory light tunnels. Visitors have the opportunity to stroll through magical gardens filled with beautifully lit flowers, radiant rainforest butterflies, dragonflies and more.
The tropical holiday paradise includes children’s arts and crafts activities and games, and special entertainment. Grilled food, beverages, and tasty treats are available for purchase. The Selby House Cafe will also be open with its full menu.
In its 16th year, Lights In Bloom has become a tradition for residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season in Sarasota.
Here are a few tips to make your Lights in Bloom experience extra-special:
• Buy your tickets online. There is no guarantee that tickets will be available at the Welcome Center as some nights sell out.
• Arrive early. Parking onsite is limited.
Overflow parking is available at Friendship Centers, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, with trolley service to Selby Gardens from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
• Bring your appetite. A wide variety of food options will be available for purchase.
• Wear garden-friendly clothes and shoes.
• Bring bug spray, flashlights and an umbrella. This event is rain or stars unless the weather is predicted to be bad.
• Check the website prior to leaving for your visit to see up-to-date with changes to the evening.
