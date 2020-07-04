The chant at the Stillpoint Studio at Barclay Square could easily be, “Rockets and castles and clay, oh my.”
Students enjoy using their imaginations to create one-of-a-kind works of art as they become part of the local artist crowd.
Sister Maureen Byrne offers help when asked but likes students to be independent thinkers and help each other problem-solve. Miracle Lenox received several suggestions from other artists on how to complete the large front entrance to her house with the macaroni roof.
Volunteers like Molly Bartlett hold rockets in place so engineer Ryan Mihm can pound his tall design onto a wooden base where it can stand ready for a maybe launch.
Sister Josine is also a helper.
“She didn’t know what she got herself into when she came,” Sister Maureen joked about Sister Josine.
Ava Biltmore had the beginnings of what she envisioned would eventually be a dragon at her space. Sister Maureen encouraged Benjamin Brooks to start out with a smaller, more manageable piece of clay for his work.
At the studio, student work stations are separated by plexiglass. Boys and girls were asked to wear masks if they were walking around but not if they were working at their space. They know to leave their station neat and orderly when they’re done.
In all, they are expected to be respectful of the adults, each other and the materials they are using.
Thank goodness for this bright spot in Venice, where life for artists young and experienced is real.
Stillpoint Studio is at 200 North Tamiami Trail, Suite 1, Venice. Call 941-416-3446; visit StillpointStudio CreateArt.com.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the adults and students involved in art at Stillpoint Studio.
This happy place is a gentle working environment where peace and tranquility lead to thinking, planning and creativity. The students are fun and enjoy talking about their work. They are serious problem solvers.
Students are free to explore using all kinds of equipment, from colorful magic markers and paint to hammers and nails and clay. They enjoy the transformation they see when a piece comes out of the kiln.
Life at Stillpoint is casual and meaningful. Life is good when you can take off your shoes and work in your socks.
Stillpoint Studio, volunteers, artists and Sister Maureen make Venice a great place to live.
