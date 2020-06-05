The death of George Floyd and resulting riots and demonstrations around the country have created public outrage, fear, apprehension and sorrow.
Why did this happen? How did this happen? Could this happen in our community?
Local law enforcement is a cornerstone of democratic government. Municipal police are entrusted with enormous powers to protect and defend the principles of a free society. The rules are complex.
Inherent in the job is the responsibility for rapid and judicious decision-making.
Decisions on the use of force, including deadly force, are among the most demanding aspects of this profession. The treatment of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers was excessive and abusive. The actions of his assailant and the other observing officers was inexcusable.
The actions, or inactions, of those police officers should offend the conscience and moral fiber of every professional law enforcement officer in America. It taints the uniform and strikes grief in the hearts of those officers who work so diligently to earn the trust and confidence of the public they serve.
How do we respond? Rioting and looting do little to correct this tragedy. George Floyd was the victim of a criminal act.
The commission of other crimes in other cities, including the burning down of private businesses, while depicted as a symbol of outrage, does not fix the injustice in Minneapolis and only heightens an unhealthy we-against-they mentality.
The work to prevent this type of inexcusable behavior begins at home, with the community, the local government, and the local law enforcement agency.
The city of Venice is served by a highly-trained and dedicated police force. As evidence of their effectiveness, Venice has been rated one of the safest places in America to retire. How does a police department achieve success in its mission? An important component is the local government’s commitment to establish and nurture a culture of quality service and dedication among its departments and divisions.
Venice policy makers have always placed a high value on public safety, Both in its policy development and financial support, the City Council has demonstrated its recognition of the critical importance of maintaining a safe community.
The willingness of decision makers to provide support is essential but equally important is sustaining a leadership culture that ensures a high standard of performance. The current police leadership espouses the highest levels of personnel training and career development.
From the inception of his appointment to the leadership position, the police chief has stated among his highest priorities – recruitment, retention, training and departmental accreditation. All of these tasks focus on the quality of individual performance.
Among the noteworthy benchmarks, the department’s workforce includes officers who are graduates of the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va; and the Department has achieved and maintains a state-level accreditation. Of distinction, at the last accreditation evaluation, of the hundreds of performance metrics reviewed, the accreditation team could not find a single issue that needed to be improved or corrected.
What are the areas of concentration that the department leaders focus on? It begins with recruitment. The selection of the “raw material” – the entry-level officer, is critical to success. A highly scrutinizing screening and vetting process is essential. From physical testing, psychological profile, background investigation, intelligence and common sense assessment, the department carefully selects two individuals who are physically, emotionally and intellectually capable of performing the varied rigorous tasks, and who are enthusiastic about the opportunity to become a professional police officer in Venice – tuned to the ideals, moral, and ethical code of the department.
Following appointment, training begins – and it never ends.
Along the career development path, each officer is continually trained to increase knowledge, capability and capacity to serve. Supervisory oversight is continuous and communication among officers, first-line supervisors, middle managers and the top leadership is ongoing.
The department personnel, civilian and sworn officers, breed respect for individuals. They uphold the dignity of the uniform and the community they represent. Our officers are physically capable, well-educated, tactically proficient, and morally and ethically sound. They are ingrained with a sense of fairness, honesty, respect for diversity, and a sense of duty to protect the rights and freedoms of all.
Their moral compass guides them in the belief that in our dealing with the public, our innate individual freedoms also imply a sense of responsibility to respect the rights of others.
In that balanced approach to law enforcement, the citizens of Venice are well-served.
