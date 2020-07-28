Storm eyes South Florida by weekend?

VENICE - Spaghetti models have a tropical disturbance picking up steam and - potentially - heading toward South Florida by the end of the week.
Currently a tropical cyclone, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters have it tracking through the eastern Caribbean islands and beyond Puerto Rico on Wednesday, then skirting north of the Dominican Republic on Thursday.
The preliminary forecast has it in the Bahamas Saturday and making landfall Sunday in South Florida as a tropical storm.
At this time, according to Venice officials, the city is "monitoring" the storm.
"As always during hurricane season, citizens should review all of the hurricane preparedness materials, links and videos on the city website, www.venicegov.com, and know their evacuation route," Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson said in an email. "Residents should make sure their hurricane kit is stocked and have a travel plan on standby, keeping in mind that going to a county evacuation center should be a last-resort measure - especially now in these times of COVID-19."
If it matures into a tropical storm or hurricane, it will be named Isaias.
Forecasters issued a tropical storm warning Tuesday for Puerto Rico, saying a disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to soon strengthen into a tropical storm that might eventually reach the U.S. mainland.
The long-term forecast showed the storm headed toward the southeastern U.S., though the Hurricane Center said, “It cannot be stressed enough that since the system is still in the formative stage, greater than average uncertainty exists regarding both the short-term and longer-term track and intensity forecasts.”
Sarasota County Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane said the area is already watching the disturbance.
But the future of the storm is up in the air Tuesday evening.
"This is a guess right now from the Hurricane Center," he said. "But, having said that, we are in the cone. ... (it's) very similar to Irma."
McCrane, speaking with the Gondolier and Channel 10 out of Tampa, said officials have been watching it "for a couple of days."
The county starts with Department Disaster Preparedness plans at "pre-120 hours," he said. It notifies partners and adds storms to a daily "flash" report the county has issued through the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also included a conference call with NWS Tampa on Tuesday.
"A lot of things are starting to get into motion but it's still too early to get into serious action," he said of emergency management.
But it's not too early for the public to prepare, McCrane said.
You think toilet paper went quickly because of COVID? Wait for a hurricane and then try to go get water, he said. But don't panic.
"This is the time to plan and to prepare," he said. "This is not the first storm to threaten the area. It won't be the last."
He said the county has a tropical decision timeline. It starts at 120 hours and it goes to 96, 82 and down from there.
At the 90-hour mark is when officials start to look at worst-case, best-case and most-likely scenarios. The scenarios for 2020 have included pandemic planning.
"We've actually exercised this scenario before but having to do it for real is different," he said, saying the county started looking at the potential and working exercises in March and April "when we foresaw this possibility."
The state provided guidance and CDC provided some guidelines, McCrane said.
Among them, they have cut the evacuation capacity at evacuation centers in half, from 20-square-feet per person to 40-square-feet per person.
He said if there are any evacuees, they will need to maintain social distance and they should have masks as a part of their evacuation kits.
And if people are in a situation where they don't need to evacuate, they shouldn't. Homes constructed after 2002 have stronger standards and better windows.
There are many factors that go into that, depending on locations of homes - those in flood zones or other reasons should still look at evacuation plans.
The county and region will continue to monitor the disturbance to see what it does next.
"Any storm threat concerns us, but we can overcome it... We have the training and the resources available," McCrane said. - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.