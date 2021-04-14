VENICE — Recent storms through the weekend gave an opportunity for people to look as the fronts moved into the region.
Photographers gathered Saturday along the South Jetty in Venice as a shelf cloud came in off the Gulf of Mexico.
The storms caused heavy winds and rains Saturday and Sunday, though no major damage was reported in Sarasota County.
One teenage girl was killed north of Tampa due to the storms when she drove her car into powerlines and was electrocuted when she tried to escape the vehicle that had caught afire. Read more about her local connection on Page 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.