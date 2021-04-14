Storm front coming

A shelf cloud moves toward Venice on Saturday prior to weekend storms through South Florida. Photographer Joseph John Orchulli II snapped the image. His website is www.joeyomusic.com.

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

VENICE — Recent storms through the weekend gave an opportunity for people to look as the fronts moved into the region.

Photographers gathered Saturday along the South Jetty in Venice as a shelf cloud came in off the Gulf of Mexico.

The storms caused heavy winds and rains Saturday and Sunday, though no major damage was reported in Sarasota County.

One teenage girl was killed north of Tampa due to the storms when she drove her car into powerlines and was electrocuted when she tried to escape the vehicle that had caught afire. Read more about her local connection on Page 8.

