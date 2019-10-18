VENICE - The threat of Tropical Storm Nestor didn't dampen early spirits of the annual Sun Fiesta taking place during the weekend.
The rain and winds predicted to pick up on Saturday led to officials with Sertoma canceling an annual parade and bed race - but they said they were continuing on with other events.
"It seemed like the right choice after talking to the city," Women's Sertoma Club of Venice President Edie Lomason said Friday night.
"Of course we're disappointed, but we're going to trudge forward," she said. "We still have the Sun Fiesta. It's going to be awesome."
There are plenty of activities to do and ways to spend money - from food to drink to sunglasses for puppies.
Vendors were already in place by Friday evening with a steady crowd checking out their wares.
Rick Larocque, with Knotty Hook fish attire, one of the dozens of vendors on location, was realistic about the potential for rain and wind.
"We're not really worried about it. It's South Florida," he said. "It rains, it stops, it rains. It's unfortunate it happened this weekend."
Knotty Hook, out of Venice, has been a part of Sun Fiesta for about 20 years, he said.
Taking place at Centennial Park, there were bands playing, people eating and activities set - aside from the parade and bed races - throughout the weekend.
New this year is a 5K run set to start Sunday morning near Venice Theatre. Jessica Marsh, with Women's Sertoma Club of Venice, is the race director and said it's going to take place "rain or shine."
"We're full steam ahead, but we're sad about the bed races," Marsh said.
Discussing the weekend entertainment, Lomason laughed a little as she considered the situation.
"Just seeing 42 ladies put on a three-day event, that's kind of entertainment in itself, right?" she said, adding a chuckle.
The event takes place through 7 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park in Venice.
