Sometimes in life there are happy accidents.
As storms threatened the Sun Fiesta Miss Sun Fiesta pageant a quick thinking co-chair Vee Garry-Chiully contacted Epiphany Cathedral and the event moved indoors to the parish hall.
Eleven poised and talented young women participated in the scholarship pageant. Master of Ceremonies C.J. Fishman introduced the contestants and each one gave a short biography.
A bright red-headed Helen Sandford announced she was a blond since birth. The night before the pageant she became a red head for her role in an upcoming Venice High School production of “The Great Gatsby.” It was a memorable introduction.
Judges asked the contestants questions like, “What’s your super power?” “What advice would you give incoming freshmen?” “Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?”
In the end, Faith Kern was chosen as queen, Helen Sandford as first runner-up and Annie Resendez, second runner-up.
Awards were $2,000 to the winner, $1,000 to first runner-up and $750 to second runner-up.
Three cheers to everyone who participated in this meaningful annual event.
Save the date
This Saturday, celebrate Venice Pride at Suncoast MCC, 3276 E. Venice Ave starting at 11 a.m.
The event is a fun time with music, food, games and vendors. Last year’s plant sale was a huge success. Plan to attend for a leisurely afternoon with a friendly Venice crew.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are Tony, Liz and Anthony Maggio of Reflections in Gold. Liz is usually the face of the organization at fashion shows and luncheons but the Sun Fiesta Miss Sun Fiesta pageant gave the family a chance to showcase father, Tony, and grandson, Anthony.
Liz beams when she introduces Anthony and is proud he is part of the business.
There is rarely an event in town that does not feature a donation from Reflections in Gold. Since Liz is usually on hand at events, she is always a good sport about participating in raffles, auctions and where ever called on to help.
Participation in the annual Miss Sun Fiesta is Reflection’s gift to the community and to the terrific young women who participate in the event. Venice is blessed to have the Maggios as part of the Venice family.
Tony, Liz and Anthony Maggio are a generous family who help make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.