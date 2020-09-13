VENICE — The city thinks your property is unique. But it won’t be treated that way much longer.
The complicated formula Venice uses to calculate stormwater fee results in each parcel having its own rate, analyst Kyle Stevens, of Stantec, told the City Council on Tuesday.
It’s “not a standard approach” for an entire system, he said.
His firm was to simplify the rate structure; make it equitable and defensible; and increase the revenue coming in to the city.
The Council unanimously adopted Stantec’s recommendations.
The Stormwater Utility operates off user fees, receiving no tax dollars. It’s projecting a $200,000 deficit on revenue of $1.6 million for Fiscal Year 2019-20, which ends Sept. 30.
Its proposed FY 2020-21 operating budget is $2.2 million but the increase reflects new costs associated with taking over county infrastructure; a pipe project; and the purchase of a new truck.
It doesn’t include any funds for improving the city’s water discharge quality, which was made a priority after a devastating 2018 red tide.
Stevens laid out and recommended three basic fee options: a tiered fee for single-family homes; a flat fee for manufactured homes; and a “measured” fee for commercial and institutional properties, golf courses and other nonresidential parcels.
The adjustments are projected to increase revenue in the coming fiscal year by about $580,000, covering the additional expenses and the deficit.
An administrative fee has been discontinued.
Single-family homes will now fit into a three-tier structure. Tier 1 includes properties with an impervious surface of up to 1,900 square feet. Tier 2 is properties with 1,901 to 4,000 square feet of impervious surface and Tier 3 is those of more than 4,000 square feet.
An impervious surface is one that doesn’t allow water to seep into the ground.
Each tier is divided into four levels and assigned a percentage of the $5.85 base fee the city needs to receive from each of the 31,080 “equivalent stormwater units” in the city.
The fee for a single-family home will range from $3.39 to $13.34 per month, depending on where it fits into the tiers.
Manufactured homes will be charged a flat fee of $4.10 per month, 70 percent of the base fee. All other properties will be levied at $5.85 per parcel
All properties will also be charged a new monthly water quality fee of 53 cents per single-family home or multi-family unit, or per 9,469 gross square feet of other property types.
The fee will raise $250,000 the first year, with 53 cent-per-year increases each of the next three years. In the fourth year total revenue for water quality projects will be $1 million.
The changes will raise the average monthly fee for a single-family home from $5.23 to $6.99, with some properties seeing their fee go down.
A chart of some representative non-single-family-home property types shows that some of them may get a rate decrease as well, though most will be paying more.
An unidentified nonprofit’s bill would go up $7.20 per month, while an unnamed manufactured home community will be charged $2,660.50 more.
Additional adjustments are built in over the following four yearsto decline as well, from 36% in FY 2021-22 to 1% in FY2024-25.
The current rate structure dates back to 1996.
