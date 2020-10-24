VENICE — Lisa Stortstrom didn’t set out to run for office but she became tired of feeling she and the other people weren’t being heard.
“That’s not how government is supposed to be,” she said. “Our voices matter.”
So the South Venice Democrat is taking on Republican incumbent James Buchanan for the Florida House District 74 seat.
He’s seeking a second term representing the district, which includes Osprey, Laurel, Nokomis, Venice and parts of Englewood and North Port.
One of her biggest issues is the environment, Stortstrom said, which is why she embraces the Democratic ideology of government working for the people, not for large corporations.
Her opponent, she pointed out, got an “F” on Progress Florida’s People’s Report Card, in which the organization reviews all state legislators on issues ranging from health care and the economy to clean water.
She recently moved to South Venice after living in Sarasota for about 10 years because she wanted cleaner beaches and less crowding, she said.
“If you live in Florida, you don’t want it to become New York City,” she said.
That means allowing development only to the extent the environment can handle it.
“The ecosystem needs to be in balance,” she said.
She supports the constitutional amendment for a $15 minimum wage and an increase in pay for teachers. A former teacher herself, she said members of the profession are pushed to get more education but aren’t compensated for it.
The state should be looking at adding the kind of jobs that will be needed in the future, such as in the clean energy field, and ensuring that schools educate students for those jobs, Stortstrom said.
She said school choice and vouchers can be part of addressing that, but not at the expense of public schools, especially if charter schools are allowed to pick and choose the students.
Another piece of the puzzle, she said, is affordable housing.
“People have to live far from work in order to be able to afford housing,” she said.
She said she supports universal background checks for gun purchases and a ban on assault-style military weapons.
Though she has no political experience, Stortstrom said she hopes increasing the number of Democrats in the Legislature will restore the balance of power and give the parties and incentive to work together.
“I think the Republicans can be worked with,” she said.
