 PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

VENICE — Venice Elementary School third-grader Sahana Nayyar was honored Tuesday for her 2019 winning 2019 holiday card design.

Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee, left, presents a framed copy of her card during a city meeting.

Her design was chosen as the official city card from among dozens of entries submitted by Venice Elementary students.

Her card was sent to all city employees and partners.

Sahana’s mother, Sheila Chandrahasa, also received a package of cards for the family to use as well.

Venice Elementary art teacher Heather Young coordinated the contest, which was in its eighth year. Young was also on hand for the ceremony.

