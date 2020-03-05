SARASOTA - About 200 students geared up to compete in Suncoast Science Center’s fifth annual RC Custom Car Open on Saturday.
The event is an engineering competition for students in grades K-12, organized and led by a high school student committee.
In anticipation of the RC Custom Car Open, teams have spent the last six weeks designing and customizing remote control cars using Faulhaber Fab Lab equipment and resources. Teams will compete in two high action races and design competition for prizes that include cash and scholarships.
A brief recap video from last year's event can be viewed at youtu.be/wPrYF7QKNyY.
The event is hosted by the Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab
The participating students make up more than 50 teams, representing more than 20 area schools.
The event is sponsored by the Steinwachs Family Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Ringling College of Art + Design, Feld Entertainment and Troll Music.
The RC Custom Car Open is the Suncoast Science Center’s premier community event designed to drive the future. This unique program empowers youth to explore, think creatively, make mistakes and most importantly, grow as individuals. Through six weeks of hands-on learning, teamwork and even a few challenges along the way, RC Car participants have built important technical skills through the use of high-tech equipment as well as 21st century skills including collaboration, creativity, problem- solving and critical thinking.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Schedule:
10:30 a.m.-noon: Design competition (teams present cars to panel of judges comprising community and business leaders) and Secondary race run simultaneously.
12 noon-1:30 p.m.: Main track race
1:30-2 p.m.: Awards ceremony
Where: Suncoast Science Center, Faulhaber Fab Lab, 4452 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida 34233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.