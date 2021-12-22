NORTH PORT — The North Port Art Center is looking colorful these days.
Art students from North Port High School, Port Charlotte Middle School and even a few elementary school-age kids are creating a beautiful mural on the outside walls of the building.
Once finished in February, the mural will wrap around all four walls and showcase Florida fauna.
Laura Pucci, an art teacher at Port Charlotte Middle School, is the artist/organizer guiding the art center mural.
Pucci is an award-winning educator and artist. She resides in North Port, where she served on the North Port Art Advisory Board and then the North Port Art Center board of directors.
She now volunteers her time and talents at the North Port Art Center.
Working closely with Director Dee Dee Gozion, they are creating public art projects for the city of North Port. The North Port Art Center mural is the first public project of what they hope to be many.
"When DeeDee and I were on the North Port Art Advisory Board together, we decided to make a theme in North Port — native Florida flora and fauna — we wanted to give North Port an identity," Pucci said. "We talked about the style and we wanted it to be whimsical, so we used all native Florida flowers."
Flowers in the mural include Florida tickseed (the state flower coreopsis), sunshine mimosa (leguminosae), pointed blue-eyed grass (iridaceae) and hibiscus (hibiscus grandiflorus).
The four flower patterns repeat around the four walls of the building.
Pucci is passionate about native gardening and public art.
"I really emphasize in my classes how important public art is … art should be for all to enjoy."
Two of the four walls at the art center mural are nearly completed.
"This has happened really fast," Pucci said. "We started in the summer. I did the design, and we brought it to the advisory board and the commissioners approved it and we're already halfway done."
North Port High School AP art student Jennifer Muniz worked on the mural at the art center on a recent Saturday morning.
"I love working on art projects, but I plan to study computer science in college," Muniz said.
The front of the building will have the city of North Port logo.
Kids from the youth art classes will be doing some splatter painting on the steps of the art center in January. Light landscaping to compliment the art will be installed when the mural is completed.
"I am very excited and pleased with Laura's talent as the artist and as the leader of this community project," Gozion said.
You can learn more at laurapucciartist.com.
