VENICE — A group of Venice High School students were tasked with managing and creating a smartphone application aimed at connecting the Venice community.
The Service Delta app, which launched on Sept. 1, provides a central place to find local volunteer opportunities, promotions and deals from local businesses and calendars for local events at Venice High and the Venice area, among many other things.
Students Thomas Danz and Jack Wardlaw, with now graduated students Kathrin Didovich and Katie Nguyen, were recruited last year by Jim Foubister, the co-director of Tri County Air’s Community Foundation.
Foubister founded the app’s concept but had students design and manage it with the help of entrepreneur and “IT wiz” Raj Doraisamy.
“Having the high school (students) manage it, completely, is a big task for them,” Foubister said. “And it’s great, they are way better at managing this tech stuff than anybody else.”
With input and help from the students, the app has grown into a one-stop shop for students, residents and visitors to find volunteer services and see what is occurring in the area.
“They really just took it from concept and did everything,” Foubister said. “They embraced what we wanted to do.”
The growing team of 24 students have a majority of control on the content and decisions for the app.
What does the app do?
For the volunteer section, the students collaborated with Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High.
Nonprofits can register through Service Delta to have volunteer opportunities shown on the app. However, they must be approved by Rotary Futures.
After approval, students can find a nonprofit to volunteer with on the app. The volunteer hours obtained then go toward the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship, which helps cover college tuition.
“It should eliminate any kind of panic,” Foubister said about students scrambling for hours.
While the volunteer section was aimed at helping students, the Service Delta team encourages parents and residents to utilize the opportunities.
Apart from volunteering, the app also allows local businesses to share any promotions.
Through a form on their website, businesses can make promotions and deals for 60 or 90 days that will appear on the app. The businesses can then reevaluate after the time is up and either put the same promotion or change it.
“We are trying to give them business on the days they are slow,” Foubister said.
When a business partners with Service Delta, their location will go on a map within the app, along with their contact information.
The app has many other features, including a crisis contact line for students and calendars of events for the school and the Venice area.
The process and launch
“The process is really rigorous just to make sure everything is set in stone,” Danz said about getting the app approved and the technology behind it.
The simple design and name were created by the students.
Mint green was chosen to represent the environment, while the name Service represented what the app was about. They used Delta as the second part of the name, alluding to the Greek symbol that signifies change.
Throughout the process, Wardlaw and Danz expressed how their different roles taught them skills they wouldn’t have normally learned, from the technical aspect to the promotional side of reaching out to people in the community.
With the app now launched, Danz and Wardlaw want to pass down their leadership roles to underclassmen.
“This is something we are hoping is going to last and outlive our time,” Wardlaw said.
Wardlaw wants to make sure the app stays up to date on events around the community.
“We just hope to be that all around tool that is just so useful to anybody else, especially in our community” Danz said.
By handing the app down to other students, the app will grow to what the students believe will help the community.
“The whole idea is for the app to be fluid and keeps updating and changing to fit the best needs of whatever we see best at the time,” Danz said.
One goal for the app is to give this blueprint to other surrounding areas such as Port Charlotte and Sarasota. The concepts would be the same and allow those students and residents to find business deals and volunteer opportunities.
In conjunction with the app, the Service Delta website includes information on how to download the app and also contains the forms for nonprofits needing volunteers, businesses looking to promote, community events to be displayed on the calendar and students to get involved with Service Delta.
For more information, visit servicedelta.org
