A study released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found COVID-19 is more than five times deadlier for hospitalized patients than the flu.
The study is based on a review of the medical records of 5,453 influenza patients and 3,948 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Veterans Health Administration facilities.
After adjustments for age, sex, race/ethnicity and underlying medical conditions, patients with COVID-19 were found to have nearly 19 times the risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome as patients with influenza.
”Among patients with COVID-19, the risk for respiratory, neurologic, and renal complications, and sepsis was higher among non-Hispanic Black or African American (Black) patients, patients of other races, and Hispanic or Latino (Hispanic) patients compared with those in non-Hispanic White (White) patients, even after adjusting for age and underlying medical conditions,” the study states.
COVID-19 patients were slightly older, it states, but flu patients were more likely to have an underlying condition.
COVID-19 patients were admitted to the ICU at more than double the rate of flu patients (36.5% compared to 17.6%); 21% of COVID-19 patients died while hospitalized compared to 3.8% of flu patients.
COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for a median stay of 8.6 days while influenza patients had a median stay of 3 days.
The authors note six potentially limiting factors in their analysis, including that they didn’t factor in flu vaccination or treatments for COVID-19 or flu or adjust for region or facility size or type.
By the numbers
The state reported another 3,611 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and 84 deaths.
New cases have exceeded 3,000 on three of the last six days after going over 3,000 on only three of the previous 25.
The positivity rate of 6.17% was the highest in a month with the exception of Oct. 9, when a dump of backlogged cases pushed it to 7.87%
Sarasota County had 60 new cases with a positivity rate of 4.19%.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 30 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, four of them in the ICU. It reported a positivity rate of 3.2% and two new deaths.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had nine COVID-19 patients and three employees who tested positive isolated at home. VRBH has had a total of 24 deaths due to the pandemic.
The Sarasota County School Board reported 13 new cases in the prior 48 hours and 154 more employees and students quarantined due to exposure to someone with the virus.
A total of 36 staff and students are currently in isolation and 530 are in quarantine.
Venice High School notified parents Monday of a new positive test and said that contact tracing had been conducted. Venice Middle School has also had new cases reported in the last week.
