VENICE — What began as one lawsuit seeking a refund of an equity membership in the Plantation Golf & Country Club will go to trial next year as a class action involving hundreds of plaintiffs.
They're suing both PGCC and Concert Plantation LLC, a subsidiary of Concert Golf Partners that purchased PGCC in 2019.
The first lawsuit was filed in 2016 by six plaintiffs who alleged they bought refundable equity memberships in the club and later resigned, entitling them to an 80% refund of the then-going rate for a membership, which was $30,000.
Upon resignation, their name went on a waiting list, with their refund due when it rose to the top and a new equity member bought in.
Instead, they allege, there were changes in the club's bylaws that occurred after they resigned and to which they did not consent that unilaterally altered its membership structure and cost, and therefore the amount of refund due them.
Two additional lawsuits were filed on behalf of more plaintiffs and all three cases were consolidated.
Judge Andrea McHugh approved class-action status Monday, according to a news release from the plaintiffs' attorneys.
Millions of dollars are at stake, it states, involving claims from 500-700 former club members under an assortment of legal theories including breach of contract and unjust enrichment.
In the responses, the attorneys for PGCC and Concert Plantation acknowledge the club's bylaws have been changed but say that amending them is the members' right.
And though the cases date as far back as 2016, the claims in them are not ripe for disposition because the plaintiffs have not yet suffered any damages, they say.
Refunds aren't due until a former member's name reaches the top of the list and a new member buys in. Plaintiffs are still on the list but not at the top and membership sales haven't brought in enough revenue for refunds, they say.
The amount of a refund is controlled by the current bylaws, they say.
They also raised a number of defenses, including alleging that some of the plaintiffs have already settled their claims or have waived the right to bring them; that the time period in which to bring the claims has expired; and, regarding Concert Plantation, that it had no contractual relationship with the plaintiffs.
