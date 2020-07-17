TAMPA — Busch Gardens is lighting off its annual Summer Nights events starting this week and continuing on through Aug. 16.
This year, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, park hours will be extended and an all new laser and fireworks finale will be launched.
“Cooler nighttime temperatures and enhanced health and safety measures provide guests at Busch Gardens a more comfortable and safe summer escape with their favorite thrills,” the park said in a news release.
People attending Busch Gardens will have a chance to end each day “in a physically distant setting, guests can enjoy a dazzling combination of lasers and fireworks with plenty of space to spread out on the Festival Field,” it said.
Like other theme parks, Busch Gardens has made some changes before it reopened in the shadows of COVID-19, adding it is committed to safety and health of its employees, animals of the park and attendees.
“The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” it said. “These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”
It said it wants to keep providing “fun, inspiring and memorable experiences” while keeping health and safety paramount.
Changes can be viewed online at www.buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
Those taking in Summer Nights will have Busch Gardens summer flavors along with the fireworks. It calls it the “biggest backyard BBQ in the neighborhood.”
It’ll include frozen cocktails, gourmet hot dogs, BBQ classics like Kung Pao ribs, pulled pork and brisket chop sandwiches; loaded mac and cheese with choice of beef short ribs or “Boujee” bacon.
It also has desserts like specialty cupcakes: “including Chocolate Oreo Explosion, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Spiced Apple Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chocolate Chip S’mores and FUN-Fetti Delight,” it said.
For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.
