The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice takes over downtown this weekend with their annual Sun Fiesta.
A parade, bed races, events and vendors at Centennial Park mark the change of seasons in Venice. Check the schedule in the Venice Gondolier Sun or the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice website for times. Don’t miss the Miss Sun Fiesta scholarship competition.
A check around town shows an increase in traffic. Businesses are celebrating. There are the normal change of season complaints about driving styles and the popular complaint of not enough parking.
This new season brings fashion shows and other fund raisers that benefit our students and local non profits. That’s a good thing. Can there ever be too many art shows or festivals? Venice residents don’t think so. The change of seasons also brings the sound of horns blowing in Publix parking lot.
Many of our winter residents bring their volunteer spirit and serve this community in all places including as reading mentors in schools. Those of us year rounders must accept this new normal as part of the blessing of living in paradise.
Mark your calendar
At 11 a.m. on Oct 23 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, join friends for the first fashion show of the season sponsored by Sandy’s Designer Clothing. The event benefits Dollars for Mammograms. Tickets are $45 available at the store on Venice Ave.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Renee Dees owner of St. Marco Boutique. This high energy person knows the secret to a successful business is creating a welcoming atmosphere where people want to shop. It’s not just about buying lovely clothes. It’s about stopping at a store of friendly people.
Renee enjoys being involved in the community. There is always a high demand for her and the store for local fashion shows. Since she is a Delta flight attendant when not in Venice she says, “Put a microphone in front of me and I can go on and on.” Her great sense of humor makes her narrations entertaining.
Renee is most generous contributing to various events in Venice. Her fund raiser for Agape Ministries raised $3,000 to defray fuel costs.
Renee is warm and welcoming and always sincere. She is one of those people who makes you smile. Renee Dees is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
