VENICE — Workers are setting up Sun Fiesta which begins today.
The annual event sponsored by Womens Sertoma of Venice. All downtown will be included with the Sun Fiesta, with much of it taking place at Centennial Park.
Sun Fiesta officials said - as of Friday morning - there are no plans to delay the event. Rains and winds are expected to hit the region Friday and Saturday.
While the event remains on, officials will meet Friday afternoon to decide if Saturday's parade, bed races and Miss Sun Fiesta pageant will be changed in any way due to the weather.
Entertainment currently set up includes the Sun Fiesta parade and bed races on Saturday morning to the talent exhibitions, the Miss Sun Fiesta pageant and more.
The Sun Fiesta is in its 46th year and it has been a project of Women’s Sertoma since 1994. The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday in Centennial Park and continues daily until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday’s parade and bed races bring people downtown early and watch the Miss Sun Fiesta pageant.
The naming of a Miss Sun Fiesta queen includes scholarship awards for the top three winners. Entrants are aged 17-21 and must have a 3.5 or higher GPA, have received honors in academics and/or sports and completed at least 75 hours of community service. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Entrants will be judged on a written essay, public speaking, stage presence, personality and community service. The winner receives a $2,000 scholarship; First Runner-up receives a $1,000 scholarship, and Second Runner-up receives a $750 scholarship.
On Sunday, there will be a 5K run or walk — entrant’s choice. Registration is from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. behind Venice Theatre. The race begins at 8 a.m. and takes participants along the Venice Waterway to and from the Venetian Waterway Trail head behind the theater. The race is limited to 300 participants. Each finisher will receive a custom medal — yet another collectible Sun Fiesta souvenir. Awards will be presented in Centennial Park after the race. Registration fee is $35.
For all Sun Fiesta details regarding events, times and locations, pick up a Sun Fiesta Business Guide/Program. Music will include appearances by The Troupadors, Sophisticated Swing and Bandana.
Sun Fiesta hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The fiesta’s rain dates are Oct. 26-27.
The Venice Gondolier is the event’s long-time media sponsor.
