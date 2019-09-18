VENICE — Among the new 2019-20 bathing costume designs arriving in Venice is a surprising reversal of brief bikinis.
Designers have returned toward the original swimsuit style, but not entirely those worn by women when bathing became acceptable in the 1860s.
“This year, you are going to see two-piece activewear bathing suits which cover you,” said Norhala Houck, owner of Sunbug. “A long-sleeved zip front swim shirt paired with skort, a combined skirt and short. The material has a UPF 50, ultraviolet protection factor, providing maximum maneuverability and anti-sun coverage. Interest is growing for the sleek, body-hugging sporty designs decorated with modern lines in bright colors because today there a lot of young women into water sports, paddle boarding and kayaking.”
For almost 37 years, Sunbug at 141 W. Venice Avenue has been the swimsuit rendezvous in Venice.
Two years ago, Houck acquired the store and she has just completed some stunning renovations, adding new fashions and introducing a swim boutique at the back of the store.
“People are more in tune with the damage the sun can do to their skin and being encouraged to cover-up when exposed for a long period of time,” she said. “Those new styles we introduced sold out, but we have a lot more water sports attire coming in.”
Another very big hit she said has been in the expanded separates trendy designs collection where customers can shop different sizes in tops and bottoms. It was a new industry trend launched last year which has been very well received by customers.
New bathing costumes and fashions arriving weekly are displayed throughout the store. They have a new little “man-friendly corner” for the guys to hangout while girlfriends and wives are shopping.
The store has a fresh, more cozy appearance as Houck changed the décor adding new paint, lighted alcoves, signs and flooring. Chandeliers brighten the windows, new plants, displays, a pant wall and contrasting paint colors highlight the arches.
“We are looking forward to a great season with no external issues this year. Downtown looks beautiful and we are ready for everyone to come back and have fun, shop and visit with us as we missed some people this past year,” Houck said.
Sunbug is open from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays (Thursdays until 7 p.m.) and from noon-5 p.m. Sundays at 141 W. Venice Ave. Call 941-485-7946.
