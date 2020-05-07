A “Suncoast at Home” virtual concert fundraiser, featuring several national recording artists and special guests, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
It will benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.
The concert will be streamed live on suncoastcharitiesforchildren.org where listeners will be able to make online donations.
National recording artists performing include some of the best in country music such as Walker Hayes, Michael Ray, Hudson Moore, and Cody Webb.
Erik Turner, rhythm guitarist from the classic rock band Warrant, will also be performing along with other special guests.
Lucy Nicandri, executive director for Suncoast Charities for Children, originated the idea weeks ago and pitched it to one of their longtime sponsors, iHeart Media in Sarasota. Frank Harris, host of Frank’s Garage on Z105, was able to turn Nicandri’s idea into a reality with the help from iHeart staff.
“Like so many other non-profits negatively impacted by the cornoavirus, I have been working on coming up with innovative ways to maintain the financial flexibility to respond and continue supporting the wonderful programs and services at six local non-profit agencies Suncoast Charities supports," Nicandri stated. "The response of all the musicians and bands involved has been so amazing.”
Agencies receiving support from Suncoast Charities for Children include Children First, Loveland Center, The Haven, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Venice Challenger Baseball and Sarasota County Special Olympics.
During the concert, various artists will share with listeners the important programs and services these agencies have continued to provide during the coronavirus pandemic.
They will also share some of the challenges these non-profits are facing.
