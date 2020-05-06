Humane Sociery offers first Drive-up clinic

Director of Medical Services/Veterinarian Dr. Kerstin Martin del Campo is gearing up for Suncoast Humane Society’s Drive-Up Wellness Clinic on May 11.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUNCOAST HUMANE SOCIETY

ENGLEWOOD — Plans are in the works to reopen Suncoast Humane Society but “the process will be phased and executed strategically to ensure the safety of all humans and animals involved,” it said in a news release.

“Suncoast Humane Society has been working tirelessly to develop new ways to help our community in the safest way possible during the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

The first part of its plan is to open up a drive-up wellness clinic.

“It will be nothing like the wellness clinic that our community is used to — pet owners will remain in their vehicles the entire time,” it said.

People will be able to pay from their car while its staff walk or carry pets in and out of the clinic with a leash or carrier. It will provide services that include vaccines, microchips, Feline Leukemia Virus/Feline Immunodeficiency virus tests, nail trims, deworming, heartworm tests and heartworm/flea products, it said.

The drive-up clinic opens by appointment between 8 a.m.-noon May 11. Those interested in appointments can call 941-474-7884, ext. 423 and leave a message; send an email to phutchinson@humane.org, or complete an form online at www.humane.org.

“Future dates may open depending on demand for services,” it said, encouraging people to add their appointments online or by calling.

“Suncoast Humane Society hopes to hold the Drive-Up Wellness Clinic three mornings a week if there is enough need,” it said.

Suncoast Humane Society has served animals and people since 1971. For more information, call 941-474-7884 or visit www.humane.org.

