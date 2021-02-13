SunCoast MCC offers socially-distanced outdoor services as well as live-streamed. If you choose to attend the outdoor services you need to register in advance to allow proper planning to insure safe social distancing.
The next outdoor service is planned for Feb. 14.
Special music was provided this past Sunday by the sign language choir and a member of SunCoast MCC, Park Showalter.
We ended the “Drawn in” series with a topic that is grossly overlooked in the creative process: effortlessness and play. Creativity suffers if we constantly labor.
In the story of creation, God rested. And this was very “good” as well! While the story said God was “finished” and then rested, really it was simply a pause to reflect, to observe, and to celebrate. May we also find ways to celebrate along our journey.
Scripture: Genesis 2:1-4 & Exodus 20:8–11
To register for February Sunday services go to: suncoastmcc.com/february-2021-outdoor-worship-service-registrations/
SunCoast MCC is observing social distancing. Be sure to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet distancing at this event. If you are ill or not feeling well, we encourage you to participate virtually.
If the outdoor service is cancelled due to inclement weather, the recorded Service will be available on the website and YouTube at 3 p.m.
For current information go to: suncoastmcc.com
The church office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday The church is at 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
