Sunset traditions

VENICE BEACH — Sunset remains a popular event for people who gather at area beaches and jetties.
Dozens of area residents and visitors have been gathering as the sun goes down to take in the breeze, walk in the water and search for shells and shark teeth.
Along with those traditions, one family set up a small dinner Saturday night with beverages and snacks at Venice Beach. Another man used a stand-up paddle board nearby.
Sunsets this week start about 7:40 p.m. but are getting earlier — with sunset about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.