Sunset traditions

People enjoy dinner at a Venice Beach sunset while a man in Gulf of Mexico uses a stand-up paddle board.

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

VENICE BEACH — Sunset remains a popular event for people who gather at area beaches and jetties.

Dozens of area residents and visitors have been gathering as the sun goes down to take in the breeze, walk in the water and search for shells and shark teeth.

Along with those traditions, one family set up a small dinner Saturday night with beverages and snacks at Venice Beach. Another man used a stand-up paddle board nearby.

Sunsets this week start about 7:40 p.m. but are getting earlier — with sunset about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

