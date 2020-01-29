VENICE — It's exactly 242 miles from a downtown Venice shop along Miami Avenue to the Hard Rock Casino Hotel near the site of Super Bowl LIV in the city of Miami.
And it represents one big step to the big time for The Venice Sign Shop.
"This is a big assignment," said Andre Carrero, the owner of the shop. "We've been asked to produce a 24-by-12-foot poster for the Anheuser Busch parties to be held at the hotel and also on Miami Beach."
The order arrived Tuesday night.
"And it has to be on its way there at 7 a.m. Thursday morning," Carrero said. "I think a lot of people would have said that it's not enough time. But not us. We said: 'Let's go for it.'"
He put the artists from his three shops — North Port and Englewood are his other locations — to work on it.
Carrero is confident he would make the deadline.
Late Wednesday, the finishing touches were being completed at the Venice shop.
During the events in the city of Miami, artist Cortney Wall will conduct "live art" displays, adding her creativity to the work done by the Venice Sign Shop.
But some 15 hours before the sign had to be on its way, the small print office had taken on the excitement, pressure and anxiety of the Super Bowl game.
"Getting this order, which came through Cortney Wall, was a miracle for us," Carrero said. "But we are a faith-based business and I am sure we will finish the mural on time. We will fill this order with just one day to complete production."
Last year, the business did a wall mural for the Atlanta Braves dressing room at the new Cool Today Park in North Port.
Carrero hopes the Miami Super Bowl assignment will lead to more business when the game moves to Tampa in 2021.
"We're small in three small Florida areas," he said. "But we think big."
Contact: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.